Columbia School Board candidates Q&A: Attendance zones

By Charlie Clarke and The Columbia Missourian 38 minutes ago

The Missourian submitted a list of 10 standardized questions to the three candidates for Columbia School Board.

The candidates' answers will be published in a series. Here are their answers to the following question from Missourian readers:

The recent change in school attendance zones, effective for the fall 2020 school year, showed again how hard it is to balance the socioeconomic status of students from school to school. How can the board and the district improve that going forward?


To read more, visit our partners at www.columbiamissourian.com

 

 

