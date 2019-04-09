Columbia School Board Updates Five District Policies at New Members' First Meeting

Approval of 2019-20 capital improvement projects headlined the Columbia School Board meeting Monday. Two newcomers took their places on the seven-member board in the wake of last week's election, and a new president was elected.

The anticipated projects total more than $59 million. Although approved so they can begin as soon as possible, the "final authority to proceed" will come when Columbia Public Schools’ budget is approved in June. Projects include security updates, boiler replacements and construction for expansion projects at various schools, including $20 million for the new middle school going up in southwest Columbia.

The meeting included unanimous passage of five policies that touched on district retirees, student fundraising and the promotion, acceleration and retention of students.

