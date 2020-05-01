Commentary: Unlikelies

During the Easter egg hunt my two-year-old grandson announced that he had found a rooster egg. This got me thinking: What are some fascinating but unlikely occurrences in the political world? With the help of family and friends, here are some possibilities, and feel free to add to the list:

· Melania Trump opens a new campaign for children called Be Average.

· Michelle Obama stars in a MacDonald’s ad eating a Big Mac, large fries and a strawberry shake.

· Rachel Maddow hosts a new show on Fox called The Donald Is My Guy.

· Sean Hannity hosts a new show on MSNBC called Trump Is an Imbecile.

· Rachel and Sean cohost a new show on PBS called New America Comin’ Atcha.

· Eric Greitens emerges from seclusion as the new owner of a gym equipment company.

· President Trump and New York Governor Cuomo spend a day together playing golf.

· Vice President Pence shows a facial expression.

· An unemployed Gen Z-er votes for Joe Biden.

· Alabama Democratic Senator Doug Jones makes gun control and abortion rights the central planks of his reelection campaign.

· Nancy Pelosi chairs a new federal task force on voter fraud.

· Governor Parson leaves politics to become minister of a church in the Ozarks and is thereafter Parson Parson.

· Jared Kushner donates all his wealth to a Palestinian rights advocacy group and becomes a Franciscan monk, taking a vow of poverty.

· Senator Bernie Sanders gets a buzz cut.

· Carl Edwards announces a run for Missouri governor.

· Hillary Clinton vows never again to do a media interview and starts a line of high-fashion clothing.

· Don Denkenger gets the call right in the sixth game of the 1985 World Series – no, wait: That’s not unlikely – that’s alternative history. Which reminds me of an encounter I had with a Royals season-ticket holder shortly after the Cardinals won the 2011 World Series. I was feeling pretty good and reminded him that the Cardinals should have one more title. He asked me: “What’s the difference between a Cardinals fan and a puppy?” When I told him I didn’t know he said: “Eventually the puppy stops whining.”