Congressional Candidate Amanda Adkins | Wyandotte County District Attorney | Kansas City Evictions

Segment 1, beginning at 4:21: If she wins in next week's primary, Amanda Adkins will face Rep. Sharice Davids in November's general election.

Amanda Adkins is running for Congress, in part, because 3rd District residents tell her they don’t hear much from Democratic incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids. "People are looking for real leadership — someone they can believe in," Adkins said.

Amanda Adkins, former Kansas Republican Party chairwoman and candidate for the 3rd Congressional District of Kansas

Segment 2, beginning at 23:00: As the primary election draws near, District Attorney Mark Dupree is catching criticism.

A pair of editorials in the Kansas City Star over the last week highlighted much of the negative feedback that community members have about the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office under Mark Dupree. Today the outspoken DA fired back, and discussed his conduct in office and hopes for reelection.

Mark Dupree, Wyandotte County District Attorney

Segment 3, beginning at 38:06: Some Kansas City tenants are wondering how they will pay rent.

Rent is due on Saturday, a federal eviction moratorium expired last week and expanded unemployment benefits are set to end soon. The compounding situation means many more renters in Kansas City could soon face the prospect of eviction and possible homelessness.

Tiana Caldwell , KC Tenants board president

, KC Tenants board president Mars Smith, renter facing eviction