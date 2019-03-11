Construction Begins on OTC Education Building in Republic

A new Ozarks Technical Community College education center in Republic is set to open in August 2020, and construction is now underway. Ground has been broken for the 30,000-square-foot facility being built on 7.69-acres on the city’s west side. The land was donated to OTC by the Bussey, Cox and Lipscomb families.

The project is possible due to the approval of tax levies last April, according to OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon.

The center will feature eight classrooms, two computer labs/classrooms, three science labs, a student common area, testing center and writing area. According to OTC, students there will be able to pursue a range of general education courses, including English, math and science.

Other projects to be funded with revenue from the tax levies include a new Agriculture Center on more than 80 acres of land at the OTC Richwood Valley Campus that’s expected to open this fall and a Center for Advanced Manufacturing in Springfield expected to open in 2022.

