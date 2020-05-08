Contact Tracing | Safe Return To Work | Kansas City's Best Takeout | Listener Voicemails

Segment 1, beginning at 3:15: Contact tracing is critical to slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Johnson County, Kansas, has trained about 30 staff in its Department of Health and Environment to help with COVID-19 case investigations and contact tracing. The county is also trying to leverage technology "to reduce the burden on human resources," said epidemiologist Elizabeth Holzschuh.

Segment 2, beginning at 25:10: Whether employees are return to an office or out in the field, protecting their health, and that of their customers, should be top of mind.

"Things are going to be changing," said one business owner, including getting used to safe distancing from coworkers. And if there are tasks employees can still do from home, managers should strongly consider having them do that.

Katrina Taylor , CEO of K. Taylor & Associates

, CEO of K. Taylor & Associates Alisa Wehmueller, director of interiors and principal at Helix Architecture + Design

Segment 3, beginning at 36:45: A rundown of the best takeout food in Kansas City

With the onset of the coronavirus, restaurants throughout the metro came to rely on their takeout menus, or quickly realized the need to develop one. The Food Critics offered a variety of eateries where you can get a great meal to go.

Segment 4, beginning at 54:15: Some advice, poetry and gratitude amid a pandemic

We asked listeners to leave us messages of how they are getting through this time of the coronavirus, and wanted to share these three touching responses to our new reality.

We want to hear what’s helping you get through these tough times.

Whether it’s a random act of kindness or a personal ritual, let us know. Leave a voicemail at 816-398-8207 ‬with your brief story, name and where you live. You can also email your voice memo to KCUR producer Mackenzie Martin at mackenzie@kcur.org.

