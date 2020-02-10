Continuing the 2020 Census Series—What is the Roll Out Process?

For the month of February on Making Democracy Work, we continue our series focusing on the upcoming 2020 Census.
Today’s discussion looks at the Census roll out including how citizens are notified and completion deadlines. Additionally, we explore why the Complete Count benefits everyone, particularly related to how money is delegated according to the census count.
Host Hue Ping Chin speaks with guest is Karen Best, State Complete Count Census Count Commission Chair.
Copyright 2020 KSMU. To see more, visit KSMU.