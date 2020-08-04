Cori Bush Upsets Lacy Clay In Congressional Democratic Primary

Missouri’s 1st Congressional District will have a new Democratic candidate for the first time in more than 20 years, after Cori Bush defeated longtime Rep. Lacy Clay in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary.

Bush ran on a progressive agenda saying Clay, of University City, had been in office too long and hadn’t done enough for the residents of the district. She defeated Clay by about 4,600 votes.



Bush is favored to win in November since the 1st District is mainly Democratic. Her primary victory follows a string of wins by progressive candidates over the past several years across the country.

Tuesday's election marked the second time Bush and Clay faced off. The two ran against each other in 2018, with Bush losing to Clay by about 20 percentage points.

But two years later, Bush’s notoriety grew dramatically, especially in progressive circles and among activist groups across the country. Bush became a popular voice in activist communities and joined protests in 2014 after Michael Brown was killed. Bush’s policies have gained her national attention and support from progressive leaders, including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Jamaal Bowman of New York, who recently unseated U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel.

While Bush and Clay ran their campaigns by supporting similar progressive policies, including “Medicare for All” and supporting the Green New Deal, many of their campaign differences came down to differing stances on big money donations. Bush’s campaign criticized Clay for his acceptance of money from political action committees. Clay has been critical of Bush’s use of campaign donations to pay her salary.

Bush’s victory marks a turning point in the district after a 50-year political dynasty led by Clay and his father, Bill, before him. The contest intensified over the past few months after Bush topped Clay in fundraising in April through June. The influx in money allowed Bush to purchase television ads and send out mailers throughout the district.

Bush will face off against Republican Anthony Rogers in November.

