The City Council approved a bill on Monday that would give $3,424.40 in grant funding to the Dish to Dirt Home Composting Program for the purchase of educational materials.

The grant comes from landfill tipping fees from the Ozark Headwater Recycling and Materials Management District, which includes five counties: Dallas, Polk, Greene, Webster and Christian.

Previous studies of the city's landfill showed that over 12.1 percent of waste came from food. The Dish to Dirt Home Composting Program was created as an attempt to mitigate this problem by educating residents on how to do home composting to help the environment.

The programs's founder, Ashley Krug, marketing development coordinator for Springfield's Environmental Services Department said the program has proven to be a growing success.

"So, it started earlier this year. We started spring classes and did nine spring classes where we ran about - about 300 people through those classes, giving away bout 200 compost bins and materials to help support that. So, a super successful program. Way more successful than we anticipated, actually."

Students are provided with a backyard composting bin, a tabletop collector for their kitchen and a composting turner. This grant will help to fund the purchase off nire if these materials for fall ckasses.

For those interested in attending a class, a sign up list can be found at the website address springfield.o.gov/homecomposting.com. An additional five classes will start this September.

