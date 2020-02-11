County Representatives Testify About Jail Debt

Housing prisoners costs counties nearly three times what they receive from the state, a sheriff told a House subcommittee on Monday.

Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish said the current cost of housing a prisoner is close to $60 per day. The Missouri Department of Corrections reimburses county jails $22.58 per inmate per day for jailing inmates who are eventually sentenced to state incarceration.

The State of Missouri has fallen behind in payments and owes county jails about $35 million. Parrish said state and county officials need to work together to solve the problem.

