COVID-19 Claims 2 More Lives In Greene County

Two more people have died of COVID-19, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. That brings the total number of deaths in August to five and the total number since the pandemic began to 16 in Greene County.

The latest deaths were a woman in her 90s and a man in his 50s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

Greene County had recorded a total of 1613 cases of COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. Monday , and 650 of those were active. The county has seen a 17 percent increase in active cases and a 26 percent increase in reported cases in the last week.

