At COVID-19 Epicenter | Native Communities & Coronavirus | Social Distancing Correctly | Neighborhoo

Segment 1, beginning at 4:20: Lending a hand in New York when hospitalizations were at their peak

This Kansas City doctor went to Queens, New York, to help in the medical response to COVID-19. What he saw was overloaded health systems and conditions he’d never before encountered.

Dr. Damien Stevens, pulmonary and critical care at KU Medical Center

Segment 2, beginning at 17:30: A look at how native communities in the region are weathering the pandemic

Federal aid money that has already been distributed to state and local governments throughout the country has yet to be received by tribal governments like the Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas. It's just one of many hurdles native communities are up against during the pandemic.

Segment 3, beginning at 31:40: Stay-at-home orders are being relaxed, but best safety practices are not changing.

Experienced medical professionals answered your burning questions about social distancing post-shutdown. Are backyard barbecues with neighbors OK? When must I wear my face mask? Can my kids go swimming in a public pool?

Segment 4, beginning at 52:50: Kansas City 9-year-old "defies gravity"

A couple who owns a theater supplies company put on a neighborhood tour of "Wicked" with their 9-year-old daughter, who then decided she wanted to spread the joy to other people as well.

Courtney Perry

Isabel Perry