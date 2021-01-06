 COVID-19 Has Claimed Lives Of 309 Greene County Residents. Cases Are On The Rise | KBIA

COVID-19 Has Claimed Lives Of 309 Greene County Residents. Cases Are On The Rise

By 28 minutes ago

The number of Greene County residents who have died of COVID-19 has topped 300.  The Springfield-Greene County Health Department Wednesday announced an additional 12 deaths to bring the total to 309.

As of Wednesday morning, there was a total of 22,623 reported COVID-19 cases, and 3,625 were active.  There had been a 48 percent increase in reported cases in the last week.

There were 226 hospitalized in Springfield with COVID-19, and 53 were in critical care.  Ninety-five were Greene County residents.

Copyright 2021 KSMU. To see more, visit KSMU.

Tags: 
KSMU