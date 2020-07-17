CoxHealth To Open Its 1st Clinic In Arkansas

CoxHealth will open a new clinic in Harrison, Arkansas soon. The clinic will be its first outside Missouri.

The standalone clinic will offer a range of services, according to CoxHealth, including primary care, management of chronic health conditions, sports physicals, preventative screenings and minor procedures. It will be located at 715 W. Sherman and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 to 5.

CoxHealth currently has more than 80 clinics in southwest Missouri.

