Up To Date Extra: Civil Rights Advocate Harry Edwards

Host Steve Kraske sat down last week with sociologist and civil rights activist Harry Edwards, whose work with athletes stretches back decades. The interview yielded more than we could fit into a normal broadcast, but it is all worth listening to.

In this audio extra, Edwards shared memories of civil rights pioneers from years past, and thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, who he said, "should have been a head coach."

The rest of Steve's conversation with Harry Edwards will air on Up To Date on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

