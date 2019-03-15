Up To Date's Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics' 'Three To See,' March 15-17

Between the parades and the green beer with your leprechaun buddies this St. Patrick's Day weekend, find time to get to your local theater and see one of Up To Date's indie, foreign, and documentary Film Critics' selections of must-see movies.

Cynthia Haines

"Birds of Passage," Not Rated

Drug trafficking leads a family to war after their values are lost among shady deals and double-crosses.

"Ruben Brandt Collector," R

An animated film tells the story of an art therapist who is in need of therapy for himself. With the help of his patients, the therapist steals artwork in order to rid himself of the haunting nightmares he has been having.

"Everybody Knows," R

A trip to a sister's wedding was supposed to be a joyful occassion, but an unexpected event turns a family reunion into a tense situation. Secrets arise and lines are drawn as a family deals with the chaos.

Steve Walker

"Ruben Brandt Collector," R

In this mesmerizing animated film from director Milorad Krstic, a tormented art therapist plots a heist of masterworks by Manet, Picasso and Warhol, among others, in order to stop his nightmares where the paintings' subjects come alive.

"Birds of Passage," Not Rated

Though the narration says in the first few minutes "If there's family, there's honor," the rival factions within a multi-generational clan of Colombian marijuana dealers prove their intentions are anything but honorable.

"Bathtubs Over Broadway," PG-13

This fun and irreverent documentary explores the once-ubiquitous phenomenon of corporate musicals - big, flashy spectacles produced for trade shows and conventions that promoted everything from modern bathroom fixtures to corn syrup.