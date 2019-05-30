With Deadline Looming, Planned Parenthood Goes To Court To Keep Abortion Clinic Open

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood on Thursday told a St. Louis Circuit Court judge that Missouri health officials have delayed renewing a license to the state’s sole abortion provider by continually asking for additional information.

In a hearing, Planned Parenthood’s lawyers asked Judge Michael Stelzer to issue a temporary restraining order barring the state Department of Health and Senior Services from denying its St. Louis clinic a renewed license. That license expires at midnight Friday.

Judge Michael Stelzer did not make a decision on Thursday, but could by late Friday. If the judge does not do so, Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region — Missouri’s only licensed abortion provider — would close.



In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Planned Parenthood claims that the state is attempting to shut down the clinic by “unlawfully” tying the routine renewal of its license to the completion of the department’s investigation into a patient complaint that the Department of Health and Human Services has not disclosed to Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood is asking the judge to declare that the state’s licensing investigation is “arbitrary and capricious” or that the state cannot interfere with a person’s right to an abortion.

Planned Parenthood attorney Jamie Boyer criticized the state’s “open-ended” investigation and said the organization had complied with the department’s orders to correct problems it had found with the clinic.

John Sauer, an attorney for Gov. Mike Parson and the state Department of Health and Senior Services, told Stelzer the interviews were necessary to determine if the facility was fit to receive its license renewal. It’s not unusual to seek interviews with people who worked in a healthcare facility as part of a license investigation, he said.

During the hearing, the organization’s lawyers used the example of the comic strip character Charlie Brown preparing to kick a football only to have it pulled away.

“If only this were a comic and not a safe medical procedure that would be outlawed by this type of behavior, where the state changes the rules left and right,” said M’Evie Mead, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri.

Planned Parenthood officials say the state wanted to interview several physicians and a nurse who worked at the clinic before it issued a new license, an order the organization said it couldn't enforce because most are independent providers and not employees.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @Petit_Smudge

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

