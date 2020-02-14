Dicamba Case Now With Jury Following Closing Arguments

This story will be updated.

CAPE GIRARDEAU — After three weeks of testimony from weed scientists, company executives and farmers, lawyers on Friday morning wrapped up their closing arguments in the first dicamba-related lawsuit to go to a federal jury trial.

The lawsuit, filed by Dunklin County-based Bader Farms, alleges agrochemical companies Monsanto and BASF are to blame for extensive damage to Missouri’s largest peach farm because their dicamba-based herbicides drifted onto its orchards from neighboring fields.

Monsanto, bought by Bayer in 2018, and BASF deny those and other allegations.



Billy Randles, lead lawyer for Bader Farms, told the jury Friday that the farm is on the brink of financial collapse.

He urged the jury to award the full $20.9 million in damages sought by the lawsuit. The suit also calls for punitive damages. Randles argued the companies created a joint venture, and that through that they “conspired to create an ecological disaster” to increase profits on dicamba-tolerant seeds.

Monsanto and BASF deny those allegations, including that they created a joint venture to mutually profit from the crop system. While BASF is seeking to distance itself from Monsanto, both companies argue the damage on Bader Farms has nothing to do with dicamba.

The Xtend seeds were released starting in 2015 without a corresponding herbicide, which encouraged farmers to use older dicamba-based herbicides before the new product was released, Randles argued.

Monsanto’s XtendiMax and BASF’s Engenia, both dicamba-based weed killers, were released in 2017. The products were intended to help farmers kill weeds that have become increasingly resistant to glyphosate, a weed killer sold commercially as Roundup.

There’s a long history of dicamba-based weed killers in the Midwest, though their use didn’t become widespread — because of drift issues — until the release of Monsanto’s dicamba-resistant seeds.

Among other things, the jury is being asked whether dicamba-based herbicides sold by Monsanto and BASF, more likely than not, contributed to damage at Bader Farms.

What the plaintiffs argued

Over the first two weeks of trial, the plaintiff’s lawyers introduced 180 Monsanto and BASF documents that have not before been made public.

In his closing arguments, Randles used those documents in an effort to persuade the jury that the companies knew the damage the crop system would have on farmers, and saw it as a market opportunity.

“This is the first product in American history that literally destroys its competition,” he said. “You buy it, or else.”

Some of the documents presented by Randles showed that BASF’s profit from Clarity — an older dicamba-based herbicide — rose in 2016. That product was not permitted for use on dicamba-tolerant seeds, which the labels explained.

Other internal company documents show executives anticipated thousands of complaints about dicamba damage, while other documents pointed to a policy not to reach settlements on such complaints.

How the defense countered

During his closing arguments, Monsanto’s lead attorney Jan Miller started by turning the jury’s attention away from dicamba.

“The story about what has been happening at Bader Farms has not been consistent,” he said.

He pointed to insurance claims filed by farm owner Bill Bader, for frost, hail and freeze damage. He also leaned heavily on witness testimony that Bader Farms’ trees suffered from armillaria root rot.

After a brief recess, lead BASF attorney John Mandler sought to distance his client from Monsanto by describing them as “fierce competitors.” He denied any joint venture.

Mandler also highlighted the fact that BASF only sold the herbicide Engenia, beginning in 2017, and did not sell a dicamba-tolerant seed. The company did, however, receive royalties on dicamba-resistant seeds sold by Monsanto.

Mander also emphasized BASF’s efforts to warn farmers of potential harm to specialty crops, including fruit trees, if the herbicides were not used correctly.

The seven-member jury began deliberating the facts of the case and potential verdicts around noon on Friday.

They could potentially reach a verdict by the end of the day.

