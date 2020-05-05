 Discover Nature: American Wetlands Month | KBIA
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: American Wetlands Month

  • Wetlands serve an important role in the Missouri landscape – providing nutrients to soil, habitat for wildlife, and critical geographic buffers from flood and drought conditions. Celebrate American Wetlands Month this May with a visit to a wetland.
Spring storms bring the threat of damaging wind, hail, flooding, and erosion, but they also restore life to the landscape – providing nutrients to plants and soil, habitat and drinking-water for wildlife and humans.

    

Wetlands are areas that hold these heavy rains and make the benefits of spring storms last. 

This week, on Discover Nature, we celebrate May as American Wetlands Month. 

Wetlands support more than half of Missouri’s total plant species, more than a quarter of the state’s nesting and migratory birds, a wide variety of fish and amphibians, and 200 plant and animal species considered rare or endangered in Missouri. 

Natural wetlands change continually, creating a high degree of biological productivity and diversity.  Their soils develop in saturated conditions, and as water levels change, they act as sponges – providing a buffer from spring storms and summer droughts – and filters, to purify our waters.  

A lifeline for our state’s natural history, and biodiversity, wetlands contribute to our clean water, rich soil, and healthy wildlife communities. Get out and discover nature, and celebrate American Wetlands Month. 

Learn more about wetlands with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s online Field Guide, and find examples of these important areas near you with their online Atlas.  

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Discover Nature

Related Content

Discover Nature: Columbine

By Apr 28, 2020
Red and yellow spur-shaped columbine flowers hang like bells from stems with small, deep-green leaves on a cliff face.

This week on Discover Nature, a poisonous perennial wildflower shows off bright red- and yellow-blossoming spurs.

Columbine (Aquilegia canadensis) is in full bloom in Missouri this week. Growing about two-feet tall, often in shaded areas in woodlands and hanging from rock cliffs, this hardy native wildflower is also a favorite among landscape gardeners. 

Discover Nature: Wild Turkeys

By Apr 21, 2020
A wild turkey struts through green grass in spring at the edge of a wooded area.

This week on Discover Nature, listen for wild turkeys gobbling in Missouri woods and grasslands.

This popular gamebird, once a contender for our national bird, makes many other vocal sounds, as well, often described as purring, yelping, and putting.  

Adult males, called Toms, are large and dark, with a bare, red, white, and blue head, long legs, and bronzy feathers. Males and some females have a tuft of hair-like bristles, called a beard, in the middle of the breast. Females are smaller and less iridescent than males. 

Discover Nature: Eastern Redbuds

By Apr 14, 2020
Clusters of tiny pink flowers adorn leafless, gray-brown branches of an Eastern redbud tree in spring.

Discover nature this week with a walk outdoors, and keep an eye out for blooming Eastern redbud trees (Cercis canadensis).

 

Find these small, ornamental, Missouri-native trees in woodlands, glades, and along rocky streams and bluffs, as well as in urban landscape plantings. Young trees have smooth, reddish brown to gray bark which will develop long grooves and short, thin, blocky plates as the trees grow older. 

 