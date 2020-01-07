 Discover Nature: Bald Eagles | KBIA
Related Program: 
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: Bald Eagles

By 29 minutes ago
  • An adult bald eagle with white head and black body sits on atop a nest built of sticks in the fork of a leafless sycamore tree.
    An adult bald eagle perches in its nest in a sycamore tree. Watch for bald eagles in Missouri this week, as resident and migrating populations peak.

Missouri’s resident and migratory bald eagle populations peak in the winter, and now is a great time to look for these iconic American raptors.

 

Mature bald eagles are easily identifiable by their black bodies with white head- and tail feathers. However, for their first four to five years of life, juveniles sport all-brown feathers with white speckles. 

 

Look for their large nests – sometimes reaching eight feet across and thirteen feet deep – in treetops near rivers, lakes, and marshes in Missouri. Bald eagles are top predators, primarily of fish, but also play an important ecological role as scavengers. 

 

These large birds of prey once found themselves on the brink of extinction due to habitat destruction, illegal shooting, and pesticide poisoning. Thanks to decades of dedicated conservation efforts and protective regulations, bald eagles have made a substantial comeback.  

 

Known today as our national bird in the United States, their cultural significance actually predates European settlement.  Some Native American cultures have long considered bald eagles sacred and revere their feathers as important symbols.  

 

Watch for bald eagles on your next adventure outdoors, and learn more about them with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) online field guide, and find information on special events and places near you to watch eagles in the wild.

For more information on birding opportunities in Missouri, visit the Great Missouri Birding Trail

 

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Tags: 
Discover Nature

Related Content

Discover Nature: Prescribed Fire

By Dec 31, 2019
Two firefighters wearing protective equipment stand at the edge of tall brown grass as orange flames and brown smoke rise behind them.

Fire plays an important role in all our lives. To some, memories of campfires bring warm and pleasant feelings, while others remember the horrors of wildfires.

 

This week on Discover Nature, we look at how fire is used as a land management tool. 

 

In nature, fire can be both beneficial and destructive. Most of America’s landscape has burned at least once in the past few hundred years, and many animals and plants have adapted to live with fire. 

 

Discover Nature: Recyle Xmas Trees

By Dec 25, 2019
Two MDC employees stand atop a frozen pond and attach Christmas trees to cinderblocks for fish habitat when the ice melts.

The holiday season continues, but as we enter the new year and Christmas trees come down, consider giving one more gift – to nature.

   

 

Re-using cut Christmas trees can provide great habitat for fish, birds and other wildlife.  

 

Strip your tree of ornaments and consider placing it in a pond. By attaching a rock or other anchor to your tree you can help fish populations by creating natural cover for them… and possibly a new fishing spot for you.  

 

Discover Nature: Oyster Mushrooms

By Dec 10, 2019
Clusters of tannish-white colored oyster mushrooms grow like shelves on the side of a fallen tree trunk.

This week on Discover Nature, watch for wild fungal fruits growing in the woods.

   

Oyster mushrooms grow in overlapping, shelf-like clusters on stumps, logs, and trunks of deciduous trees especially during damp weather. 

Broad, fleshy, shell-shaped caps are whitish to grayish to tan in color, protecting narrow membranes below, called gills. 