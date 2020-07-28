 Discover Nature: Katydids | KBIA
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: Katydids

  • A katydid, disguised as a green leaf, sits on top of a compound leaf.
    Katydids join the chorus of nighttime sounds on hot summer nights in Missouri. Listen for their raspy mating calls from treetop perches this week.

If you’ve stepped out to enjoy the night air lately, you’ve likely noticed a loud newcomer to the chorus of night sounds.  This week on Discover Nature, listen for the nocturnal chorus of katydids.

    

 

Close relatives of grasshoppers, many species of katydids call Missouri home – each with very different characteristics. 

 

The northern, or common true katydid has long, slender legs, and large veined wings resembling green leaves, although a genetic mutation causes some specimens to appear pink. 

 

Males rub their wings together to produce a distinct, loud, raspy mating call – like singing, “Katy-did… Katy-didn’t.” 

 

Katydids join the summer symphony on hot July nights, but are rarely seen until autumn when cooler weather makes them clumsy and they fall from their treetop perches. 

 

In autumn, females lay eggs in tree bark where they overwinter and hatch the following spring. 

 

Katydids are leaf eaters and provide an important food source for birds, snakes and other predators that hunt in treetops. 

 

Learn more about katydids with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s online field guide

 

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation. 

 

Discover Nature

Related Content

Discover Nature: Chanterelle Mushrooms

By Jul 21, 2020
A cluster of smooth, wavy, short, orange mushrooms grow amid blades of green grass and brown leaflitter.

As summer heat settles into Missouri, forage the forest floor for a culinary treat.

 

This week on Discover Nature, search for chanterelle mushrooms fruiting in the woods. 

 

Chanterelles are funnel- or trumpet-shaped and have wavy cap-edges.  Usually orange or yellow in color, with a fruity fragrance when fresh. 

 

Chanterelles do not have true gills under the caps, such as those found on the poisonous, but similar-looking jack-o’-lantern mushrooms, which are sharp-edged and knifelike. 

 

Discover Nature: Great Blue Herons Begin Fledging

By Jul 15, 2020
A grey-blue-feathered Great Blue Heron stands on a rock at the base of a waterfall, watching for fish in the dark pool below.

Discover nature this week along Missouri streams and bottomland woods, and listen for the low, harsh vocalizations of great blue herons.  

 

Herons nest in colonies – or rookeries – near water. These rookeries can contain hundreds of bulky stick nests which may be used over multiple years.

 

Herons are mostly monogamous during a season, and each pair incubates 3-to-6 eggs.  In mid-July, fledgling herons begin to leave the nest, learning to fly and feed themselves. 

 

Discover Nature: Coyotes Wean Pups

By Jul 7, 2020
An adult coyote stands with its mouth open in a grassy field.

This week on Discover Nature, female coyotes wean their pups.

Keep an eye and an ear out, especially at dawn and dusk, for these canine scavengers. 

Coyotes are nocturnal but are also seen in daylight.  They live singly, in male-female pairs, or in family groups and use complex expressions and postures to communicate. 

They mate in early spring and birth litters of 5 to 7 pups in late April or May. 

By late June both parents begin teaching their young to hunt and behave as adults. 