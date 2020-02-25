 Discover Nature: Ozark Witch-Hazel | KBIA
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: Ozark Witch-Hazel

  • Narrow yellow petals extend from rose-red sepals of an Ozark witch-hazel flower blossoming on a brown twig.
    Ozark witch-hazel blooms in Missouri from January through April. Watch for these native flowering shrubs bringing some of the first offerings of color to Missouri’s wooded landscapes this week.

In the heart of winter, one Missouri shrub defies the dormant season: this week on Discover Nature, keep an eye out for Ozark witch-hazel.

 

This native shrub, with tight, gray bark, and alternate, egg-shaped leaves, brings some of the first color of the year to Missouri’s wooded landscapes. 

 

Yellow to dark-red, fragrant flowers adorn its branches from January through April.  In the fall, hard, woody fruits will pop open with enough force to throw seeds up to 30-feet away. 

 

At about ten-feet tall, look for this Missouri marvel in gravel and rocky, dry streambeds, or at the base of rocky slopes. 

 

Growing out of these precarious positions, this shrub’s roots help prevent erosion, and different parts of the plant provide food for deer, beaver, squirrels, rabbits, turkey, and grouse. 

 

Missourians have long used Ozark witch-hazel to make extracts for lotions and ointments, and “witch wigglers,” or “water witches” have traditionally used its forked branches to find the best places to dig water wells. 

 

Learn more about Ozark witch-hazel and find public lands near you to find it blooming in nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s online field guide, and atlas

 

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Discover Nature

Discover Nature: Snow Geese – Migrating

By Feb 18, 2020
A white snow goose with black tailfeathers, and pink legs and beak stands in shallow, dark blue water with vegetation.

In the waning weeks of winter, keep an eye to the Missouri sky for honking flocks of snow geese (Chen caerulescens).

 

These medium-sized geese are mostly white with black wingtips. The so-called blue morph sports grayish-brown feathers with a white head, and white on the underside of its wings. 

 

Watch for their bright, V-shaped chevrons – especially in stark contrast against a clear, black night sky – and consider the journey they’ve made.  

 

Discover Nature: Maple Sugaring

By Feb 11, 2020
5 children huddle around a metal bucket under a spile, or tap draining sap from a maple tree to be turned into maple syrup.

As temperatures freeze and thaw in late winter, one of the sweetest harvests awaits in the Missouri woods.  This week on Discover Nature, tap a tree, and collect a treat.

    

 

Freezing and thawing temperatures cause increased sap-flow in living trees. By drilling a small hole in the side of the tree, you can harvest its sap, and cook that down to make syrup. 

 

Discover Nature: River Otters

By Feb 4, 2020
A river otter with dark brown-gray fur and white whiskers stands on a stump in the middle of a stream with brownish-green water.

This week on Discover Nature, watch for river otters on frozen water.

Well suited for life in water, otters have streamlined bodies, fully webbed feet, and long, tapered tails.  Dense, oily fur and heavy layers of body fat keep them insulated. 

Otters are graceful, powerful swimmers and can remain submerged for three to four minutes.  On land, they travel with a loping gait, and on snow or ice, they alternate loping with sliding. 

Discover Nature: Red-Tailed Hawks

By Jan 21, 2020
A red-tailed hawk with brown and white feathers blends into its surroundings, perched on a tree branch in a snow storm.

While cruising down a Missouri highway this winter, keep an eye out for a predator on the prowl.

 

Often known as “highway hawks” for their roadside perches, red-tailed hawks are “brown above, and white below,” and adults have a rust-red tail with a narrow black band near the end.  They stand nearly two feet tall with a wingspan more than double their height.  

 

These hawks usually nest in open woodlands or in trees in grasslands and crops – frequently within city limits – hunting snakes, squirrels, mice, and other small animals.  

 