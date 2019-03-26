 Discover Nature: Paddlefish | KBIA
Related Program: 
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: Paddlefish

By 5 minutes ago
  • A paddlefish, also known as spoonbill, swims through blue-green water
    Paddlefish, also known as spoonbill, have long, paddle-shaped rostrums that are about one-third the length of their bodies.

This week on discover nature one of the oldest fish species alive today, and Missouri’s official state aquatic animal, is on the move.

   

 

Paddlefish are related to sturgeon and sharks and are historically found in the big rivers of our state. 

 

This large bluish-gray fish with an elongated paddlelike snout, or rostrum, has no bones in its body, and adults have no teeth. Paddlefish swim slowly through water with their mouths wide open, collecting tiny crustaceans and insects in their elaborate gill-rakers. 

 

As waters rise in spring, paddlefish move upstream to spawn. Females deposit eggs on silt-free, seasonally-submerged gravel bars. 

 

When eggs hatch, the larval fish are swept downstream to deeper pools where they grow to adulthood. 

 

They need free-flowing rivers, oxbows, and backwaters for feeding, and gravel bars for spawning.  Thus, channelization, damming, impoundments, and other river modifications have greatly diminished paddlefish populations. 

 

Still conservation efforts maintain a viable fishery in Missouri, and paddlefish are highly sought after for their flesh, as well as their caviar. 

 

Learn more about paddlefish in Missouri with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s online field guide, and review paddlefish snagging season dates and regulations before heading out to harvest them.  

 

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Tags: 
Discover Nature

Related Content

Discover Nature: Eastern Bluebirds

By Mar 19, 2019
An Eastern bluebird, with blue back and orange and white belly perches near the opening of a wooden nest box.

This week on Discover Nature, Eastern bluebirds begin arriving at breeding locations in Missouri.

   

The Eastern bluebird is a small thrush with a plump body and short, straight bill. Underparts are rusty in color, with white on the belly and under the tail feathers. Its upper body is bright blue in males, and gray-blue in females. 

The famous poet Henry David Thoreau once wrote that the bluebird “carries the sky on its back.” 

A blurry whistled series of notes comprise its distinctive, pleasant song. 

Discover Nature: Spring Peepers

By Mar 12, 2019
A greenish-tan frog called a spring peeper sits atop green blades of aquatic vegetation near the water’s surface.

This week on Discover Nature take a walk outside, and you may hear one of the first serenades of spring on the horizon.

   

 

Spring peepers have spent the winter burrowed under soil – a natural antifreeze in their blood keeping them thawed.  

 

One of the first species to begin calling in the spring, this small, slender frog can appear pink, gray, tan, or brown, with a dark ‘X’ on its back.

 

Roughly one-inch in length, they breed in fishless ponds, streams and swamps with thick undergrowth.  

 

Discover Nature: Eastern Cottontail Rabbits

By Mar 5, 2019

Eastern cottontail rabbits begin birthing their first litters of the year this week.

   

 

This medium-sized mammal with long ears, large hind legs, shorter front legs, a short fluffy tail and soft fur begins breeding in February. They may birth as many eight litters in a year. 

 

Each litter produces one to nine young – born about five inches long – that will leave the nest after about two weeks. 

 