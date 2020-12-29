 Discover Nature: Recycle Xmas Trees | KBIA
Related Program: 
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: Recycle Xmas Trees

By 36 minutes ago
  • An MDC employee walks across a frozen pond, dragging several cut Christmas trees behind him on a gray winter day.
    Sinking old Christmas trees in ponds, or placing them under bird feeders provides the gift of habitat to wildlife, and opportunities for you to discover nature for months to come.

The holiday season continues, but as we enter the new year and Christmas trees come down, consider giving one more gift – to nature.

  

 

Re-using cut Christmas trees can provide great habitat for fish, birds and other wildlife.  

 

Strip your tree of ornaments and consider placing it in a pond. By attaching a rock or other anchor to your tree you can help fish populations by creating natural cover for them… and possibly a new fishing spot for you.  

 

If you don’t have a pond, cut Christmas trees also make great gifts for the birds.  Stash your tree under a bird feeder to offer shelter from the wind – and a place to escape from predators. 

 

Add popcorn strings or pinecones smeared in peanut butter to sweeten the deal for our feathered friends – and watch for new nests to appear in the branches.  

 

Christmas trees can also be shredded or chipped for mulch that you can use to create natural pathways or bedding in flower gardens. 

 

Learn more about the benefits of recycling Christmas trees, and other ways to enjoy nature in your own backyard with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Contact your local Conservation office for information about drop-off locations. In Columbia, call (573) 815-7900. 

 

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Tags: 
Discover Nature

Related Content

Discover Nature: American Sycamore

By Dec 23, 2020

Now that most leaves have fallen from Missouri’s trees, look for the smooth, white limbs of a giant rising over streams and river banks: Discover Nature this week with the American Sycamore (Platanus occidentalis). 

A living sentinel of our streams, sycamores provide year-round food and shelter for river wildlife. 

Discover Nature: Winter Woodpeckers

By Dec 17, 2020
A downy woodpecker with black and white feathers on its body and a red patch at top back of its head pecks at a yellow-white block of suet in a green wire birdfeeder.

Did you know there are more than 200 species of woodpeckers in the world? This week on Discover Nature, look and listen for the seven species that call Missouri home.

  

 

Hairy, downy, pileated, and red-bellied woodpeckers live in Missouri year-round, while the migratory northern flickers, red-headed woodpeckers, and yellow-bellied sapsuckers are temporary residents of the Show-Me state. 

 

Special adaptations help woodpeckers climb and drum on trees: 

 

Discover Nature: Eastern Red-Cedar Trees

By Dec 8, 2020
A yellow and black male prairie warbler sings with beak open on the green branch of an Eastern red cedar tree in front of a blue sky background.

Over the river and through the woods… whether out for a hike, or on the hunt for your next Christmas tree, Discover Nature this week, and watch for Missouri’s Eastern red-cedars.

Eastern red-cedar trees are not true cedars – they actually belong to the juniper genus of the cypress family. True cedars belong to the cedrus genus in the pine family.


Nonetheless, these aromatic evergreens offer food and cover for birds and wildlife, often providing windbreaks and wildlife corridors in cemeteries, farmyards, and neighborhoods.