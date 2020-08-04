 Discover Nature: Ruby Throated Hummingbirds | KBIA
Related Program: 
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: Ruby Throated Hummingbirds

By 34 minutes ago
  • A ruby throated hummingbird hovers above a wildflower as it uses its tongue and beak to extract nectar. Hummingbirds can consume in midflight. Watch for peak numbers of these pollinator birds to arrive in Missouri this month as they begin migrating south.
    A ruby throated hummingbird hovers above a wildflower as it uses its tongue and beak to extract nectar. Hummingbirds can consume in midflight. Watch for peak numbers of these pollinator birds to arrive in Missouri this month as they begin migrating south.

This week on Discover Nature, watch – and listen – for a tiny, feathered pollinator that sings with its wings.

 

Ruby throated hummingbirds (Archilochus colubris) display metallic green feathers on their upper backs, and males sport a ruby red patch at their throat. 

 

Common across Missouri from April to October, other hummingbirds who nested farther north have already begun their fall migration and are arriving in Missouri – making now a great time to see their numbers peak here. 

 

As these birds head home for the winter, some will fly nonstop over the Gulf of Mexico to reach destinations as far away as South America. 

 

Ruby throated hummingbirds are important for many plant species that require a long-billed pollinator for reproduction.  As they hover and hum, with wings beating about 53 times per second, it’s hard to find a bird more delightful and fascinating to watch. 

 

Learn more about ruby throated hummingbirds with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s online Field Guide.

 

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Tags: 
Discover Nature

Related Content

Discover Nature: Katydids

By Jul 28, 2020
A katydid, disguised as a green leaf, sits on top of a compound leaf.

If you’ve stepped out to enjoy the night air lately, you’ve likely noticed a loud newcomer to the chorus of night sounds.  This week on Discover Nature, listen for the nocturnal chorus of katydids.

    

 

Close relatives of grasshoppers, many species of katydids call Missouri home – each with very different characteristics. 

 

The northern, or common true katydid has long, slender legs, and large veined wings resembling green leaves, although a genetic mutation causes some specimens to appear pink. 

 

Discover Nature: Chanterelle Mushrooms

By Jul 21, 2020
A cluster of smooth, wavy, short, orange mushrooms grow amid blades of green grass and brown leaflitter.

As summer heat settles into Missouri, forage the forest floor for a culinary treat.

 

This week on Discover Nature, search for chanterelle mushrooms fruiting in the woods. 

 

Chanterelles are funnel- or trumpet-shaped and have wavy cap-edges.  Usually orange or yellow in color, with a fruity fragrance when fresh. 

 

Chanterelles do not have true gills under the caps, such as those found on the poisonous, but similar-looking jack-o’-lantern mushrooms, which are sharp-edged and knifelike. 

 

Discover Nature: Great Blue Herons Begin Fledging

By Jul 15, 2020
A grey-blue-feathered Great Blue Heron stands on a rock at the base of a waterfall, watching for fish in the dark pool below.

Discover nature this week along Missouri streams and bottomland woods, and listen for the low, harsh vocalizations of great blue herons.  

 

Herons nest in colonies – or rookeries – near water. These rookeries can contain hundreds of bulky stick nests which may be used over multiple years.

 

Herons are mostly monogamous during a season, and each pair incubates 3-to-6 eggs.  In mid-July, fledgling herons begin to leave the nest, learning to fly and feed themselves. 

 