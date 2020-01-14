Discover Nature: Signs of Wildlife Feeding

Welcome the new year with a winter walk in Missouri’s woods this week, and keep an eye out for signs of wildlife feeding.

Learn more about signs of wildlife feeding in Missouri on this week's Discover Nature.

Cut stems and saplings can tell you a lot about what animals are around you – event if you don’t see the animals themselves.

Rabbits have sharp teeth that produce a clean, knifelike cut, often at about a 45-degree angle. In winter, look for their bite marks on forbs like asters, horsenettle, and thistles.

Conversely, deer browse from a higher angle and tend to tear or break stems as they feed on saplings, twigs, and fruits of trees and shrubs.

Beavers are also actively feeding through the winter – mostly along streams and water bodies.

Beavers distinctly gnaw and whittle larger branches and even tree trunks, leaving behind rough, cone-shaped stubs.

Winter landscapes often seem still and quiet, but they’re also full of life. Learn more about the feeding habits of Missouri’s wildlife, and how to identify signs of their presence in nature at MissouriConservation.org.

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.