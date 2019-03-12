 Discover Nature: Spring Peepers | KBIA
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: Spring Peepers

  • A greenish-tan frog called a spring peeper sits atop green blades of aquatic vegetation near the water’s surface.
    A spring peeper rests on vegetation at the water’s surface. Listen for their calls this week as these harbingers of spring emerge and congregate near swampy ponds, pools and wetlands.

This week on Discover Nature take a walk outside, and you may hear one of the first serenades of spring on the horizon.

   

 

Spring peepers have spent the winter burrowed under soil – a natural antifreeze in their blood keeping them thawed.  

 

One of the first species to begin calling in the spring, this small, slender frog can appear pink, gray, tan, or brown, with a dark ‘X’ on its back.

 

Roughly one-inch in length, they breed in fishless ponds, streams and swamps with thick undergrowth.  

 

Males fertilize eggs as females lay them.  Eggs attach to vegetation in shallow water, and hatch in three-to-four days.  Tadpoles metamorphosize two months later.  

 

Though common in Missouri, this species needs access to ephemeral, swampy ponds and pools in woodlands, and has become threatened in states where wetland habitat has shrunk.

 

Learn more about spring peepers and other frogs emerging this spring with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s online field guide

 

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Related Content

Discover Nature: Great Horned Owls Incubate Eggs

By Feb 5, 2019
A great horned owl with brown and white feathers and yellow eyes sits in a tree cavity with a young owl chick.

This week on Discover Nature, listen for great horned owls hooting in the night.

These large owls have wide-set ear tufts, mottled brown feathers, and yellow eyes. 

They mate from January through early February, and this week in Missouri, they are incubating eggs in their nests. 

An average clutch consists of just two eggs, with incubation lasting about a month before chicks hatch. 

Discover Nature: Eastern Cottontail Rabbits

By Mar 5, 2019

Eastern cottontail rabbits begin birthing their first litters of the year this week.

   

 

This medium-sized mammal with long ears, large hind legs, shorter front legs, a short fluffy tail and soft fur begins breeding in February. They may birth as many eight litters in a year. 

 

Each litter produces one to nine young – born about five inches long – that will leave the nest after about two weeks. 

 

Discover Nature: Turkey Vultures

By Feb 27, 2019
A black turkey vulture, with characteristic red head soars on a blue sky with wings spread in a ‘V’ position.

This week on Discover Nature, turkey vultures begin to return to Missouri.

   

These large, black-bodied birds, sometimes called buzzards, are actually related to storks and flamingos. Turkey vultures have featherless, wrinkled, red heads, and are voiceless, except for a few hisses and groans they use to communicate with each other. 

Their bare heads and fee get cold and damp at night, so they begin their days by sunbathing to warm up. 