Diversity Conference Seeks to Bridge Cultural Divides

As our world becomes more diverse, it’s important to make diversity and inclusion part of everyday culture.

To this end, Missouri State University hosts the annual Collaborative Diversity Conference on campus to promote the inclusion of diversity in our community.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Bridging the Cultural Divides.” It will take place April 24-26, 2019, in the Plaster Student Union. Wes Pratt, chief diversity officer at Missouri State, shares more about the conference.

An interview with Wes Pratt.

On April 24, there will be a pre-conference workshop on “Facing racism in 2019 and beyond” through the Facing Racism Institute.

Conference registration is online and the price is $250. The pre-conference cost is $150. To get more details, visit the conference website.

