Do you have friends like you?

“Social media allows people that can’t necessarily always leave their homes to be social.”

In this episode, Madi addresses the isolation that can come from being the only person you know with a disability, or at least your disability, and about how social media can play a role in allowing folks to connect across the county and world.

Madi speaks with two of her best friends, Kayleen and Noelle. She met both of these women through social media, even though they live states apart. Madi adds that she considers Noelle her little sister – together they navigate the confusing world of boys, friendship, fashion advice and the barriers that having a disability can create for them. While there might not be a manual on how to deal with these things, for now, they are just happy to have each other.

