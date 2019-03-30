 Dollars Vs. Policy — A Clash Of School Finance Titans | KBIA

Dollars Vs. Policy — A Clash Of School Finance Titans

By 14 minutes ago

The Kansas Senate has agreed to give school districts raises. The House has not. Instead, negotiators are headed to the bargaining table with a stack of new requirements for reporting how schools spend their money. Rep. Kristey Williams is the one leading the charge for more accountability from districts. 


