Downtown St. Louis Homeless Camp On Uncertain Ground As City Tries To Close It

The fate of a downtown camp of homeless people is uncertain as a federal court judge considers whether St. Louis officials have the power to clear it.

ArchCity Defenders on Friday asked the judge to block the city from closing the encampment along Market Street. The request is part of a suit the non-profit civil rights law firm filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

The move came two days after city officials pinned to tents notices that told people to vacate the camp within 48 hours.



It is not clear when Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk will provide a ruling.

On Friday morning, workers approached the encampment with plastic bags and attempted to remove tents and personal belongings. Protesters stood on the tents so they couldn’t be moved and chanted, “Hell no, we won’t go.”

The standoff lasted a few minutes. Then city workers and police left without clearing any tents. Nearby port-a-potties and public handwashing stations had been removed earlier that morning.

The lawsuit asks the judge to bar the city from closing the camp unless the city provides the people there appropriate shelter. It also wants the judge to bar the city from issuing criminal or municipal citations until the people there are provided shelter.

It claims the city is criminalizing individuals’ “status” of being unhoused, and therefore clearing the camp is “cruel and unusual punishment.”

“We believe this would be a violation of their Eighth Amendment rights if they were punished simply because they are homeless and have nowhere else to go to survive,” Lee Camp, an attorney for ArchCity Defenders said at the hearing.

The camp formed weeks ago and has faced opposition from the city. City ordinances bar people from living in a tent or be in a park after 10 p.m.

St. Louis Health Director Fred Echols on April 29 ordered the camp to be cleared. He said it poses a public health risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Enough capacity in homeless shelters?

Echols has promised housing to all of the nearly 50 people staying in the camp once they are tested for coronavirus. Echols also said he has secured contracts with St. Patrick Center, a homeless services nonprofit, to provide case workers to connect people at the camp with housing.

However, the city’s housing capacity is disputed by some homeless advocates. Many shelters in the region have reduced capacity to account for social distancing guidelines. In recent weeks, Echols said the city has secured additional beds, but ArchCity Defender attorney John Bonacorsi said nearly 100 people are on a waiting list for those beds.

Still, Echols said enough spaces are reserved for individuals to clear the encampment downtown.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit, Ranata Frank, said she has been waiting for weeks for a housing assignment from the city, while living in the encampment. City lawyers said a space was made for her, but case workers could not find her, so her spot was filled.

The tent encampments along Market Street were the only ones in St. Louis to receive notices to vacate, Echols said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommend not clearing encampments during the pandemic.

‘Not a new problem’

Local providers of homeless services have criticized the city’s decision to disband the camp. On Thursday, the St. Louis Continuum of Care, which represents homeless area providers, issued a letter to Mayor Lyda Krewson, that said a “lack of planning, forethought and involvement with local CoC expertise will cause additional trauma to our unhoused population.”

Deputy City Counselor Michael Garvin said the city only has to follow CDC guidelines if housing is unavailable for people.

Some individuals at the camp think they will be arrested if they do not comply with the city’s order to vacate the park. Echols said at the hearing there is no plan in place for the city to forcibly remove individuals from the encampment Friday night by 10 p.m., but gave no clear answer to if arrests could be made in the future.

Several aldermen, including Cara Spencer of the 20th Ward who heads the city’s Health and Human Services Committee, have criticized Krewson’s office of its approach to clearing the camp. Spencer said this situation is a result of a breakdown of trust between the homeless population and the government for years.

“This is not a new problem,” she said.

Spencer, who in January announced plans to challenge Krewson for a 2021 mayoral run, said the city government has failed for the last six weeks to provide an adequate plan for the homeless population.

“These are human beings, and our government's response to this pandemic will be judged on how we treat our most vulnerable,” she said. “We failed to do that — shame on us.”

A spokesman for Krewson declined to comment.

