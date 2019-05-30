U.S. Representatives Emanuel Cleaver and Sharice Davids discuss the latest developments in the nation's capital.
The Democrats from the 3rd District of Kansas and Missouri's Fifth District gave their thoughts on the Mueller Report, the impact of tariffs on farmers and taxpayers and the large pool of Democratic candidates for the 2020 election.
- Emanuel Cleaver, Missouri's 5th District Representative
- Sharice Davids, Kansas's 3rd District Representative
