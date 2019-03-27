'Evita' And 'Streetcar' Rule At 2019 Theatre Circle Awards

“A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Evita” each snagged seven wins at the annual St. Louis Theater Circle awards.

The wins for “Streetcar” at the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis include best production and best director in the drama category. The wins for The Rep’s production of “Evita” include best production and best director in the musical category. The awards were given earlier this week by the St. Louis Theater Circle, a group of local drama critics.



The Rep’s 2012 production of “Sunday in the Park with George” holds the record for wins in a year, with eight. Only The Rep’s 2016 “Follies” had also won so many as seven.

“Streetcar” director Tim Ocel won for best director of a drama this year, and Sophia Brown won for actress in a drama for her turn as Blanche du Bois. “Evita” director Rob Ruggiero won for director of a musical. Each production also won the relevant award for best ensemble, with “Evita” sharing that honor with New Line Theatre’s “Anything Goes.”

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis also scored big with four awards for “Into the Breeches,” George Brant’s 2018 play about a group of St. Louis women who staged an all-female production of Shakespeare’s “Henry V” during World War II. The Muny and the Black Rep each won three awards, and Opera Theatre of St. Louis won two. Another eight companies won one award apiece.

Playwright Nikkole Salter won for best new play with "Torn Asunder," produced by the Black Rep.

Kathleen Sitzer, founding artistic director of New Jewish Theatre, and Steven Woolf, The Rep’s departing artistic director, won lifetime-achievement distinctions. The Muny was saluted for 100 years of performances.

Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis



Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre



The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Stray Dog Theatre



The Realistic Joneses, Rebel and Misfits Productions



Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre



Kari Ely, Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis



Carmen Garcia, Luchadora!, Mustard Seed Theatre with Theatre Nuevo



Jennelle Gilreath, The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Stray Dog Theatre



Katy Keating, Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre



Shannon Nara, Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre



Gary Wayne Barker, Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis



Isaiah Di Lorenzo, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, St. Louis Shakespeare



Brad Fraizer, A Christmas Story, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Stephen Henley, Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre



Carl Overly Jr., Luchadora!, Mustard Seed Theatre with Theatre Nuevo



Sarajane Alverson, Raging Skillet, New Jewish Theatre



Michelle Hand, Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis



Nancy Nigh, Every Brilliant Thing, R-S Theatrics



Ruth Pferdehirt, Born Yesterday, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Heather Sartin, The Great Seduction, West End Players Guild



Will Bonfiglio, Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre



Alan Knoll, An Act of God, New Jewish Theatre



Luke Steingruby, The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Stray Dog Theatre



Robert Thibaut, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, St. Louis Shakespeare



Pete Winfrey, The Importance of Being Earnest, Insight Theatre Company



Gary F. Bell, Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre



Nancy Bell, Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis



Edward Coffield, Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre



Pamela Hunt, Born Yesterday, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Anna Skidis Vargas, Luchadora!, Mustard Seed Theatre with Theatre Nuevo



Born Yesterday, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis



Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre



Luchadora!, Mustard Seed Theatre with Theatre Nuevo



Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre



As It Is in Heaven, Mustard Seed Theatre



The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Mustard Seed Theatre



The Little Foxes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio



Macbeth: Come Like Shadows, Rebel and Misfits Productions



A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis



Nicole Angeli, Doctor Faustus, or the Modern Prometheus, SATE



Lana Dvorak, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis



Laurie McConnell, The Little Foxes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio



Jennifer Theby-Quinn, Silent Sky, Insight Theatre Company



Brandi Threatt, Torn Asunder, The Black Rep



Chuck Brinkley, The Little Foxes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio



Ryan Lawson-Maeske, Tribes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio



Thom Niemann, Admissions, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Spencer Sickmann, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis



Eric Dean White, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Mustard Seed Theatre



Elizabeth Birkenmeier, Blackbird, St. Louis Actors’ Studio



Sophia Brown, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis



Kari Ely, The Little Foxes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio



LaShunda Gardner, Torn Asunder, The Black Rep



Angela Ingersoll, End of the Rainbow, Max & Louie Productions







Ron Himes, Fences, The Black Rep



Nick Narcisi, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis



John Pierson, Blackbird, St. Louis Actors’ Studio



Rob Riordan, New Jerusalem, New Jewish Theatre



David Wassilak, The Dresser, St. Louis Actors’ Studio







Lorna Littleway, Fences, The Black Rep



Bobby Miller, The Dresser, St. Louis Actors’ Studio



Tim Ocel, New Jerusalem, New Jewish Theatre



Tim Ocel, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis



Annamaria Pileggi, Blackbird, St. Louis Actors’ Studio







Blackbird, St. Louis Actors’ Studio



End of the Rainbow, Max & Louie Productions



Fences, The Black Rep



New Jerusalem, New Jewish Theatre



A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis











Dunsi Dai, End of the Rainbow, Max & Louie Productions



Gianni Downs, The Humans, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Peter and Margery Spack, Blow, Winds, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis



Peter and Margery Spack, Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre



James Wolk, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis







Lou Bird, Born Yesterday, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Megan Harshaw, The Little Foxes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio



Amy Hopkins, Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre



Michele Friedman Siler, Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis



Michele Friedman Siler, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival







Rob Lippert, Silent Sky, Insight Theatre Company



Jon Ontiveros, Macbeth: Come Like Shadows, Rebel and Misfit Productions



Peter E. Sargent, A Christmas Story, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Sean M. Savoie, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis



Nathan Schroeder, Silent Sky, West End Players Guild







James Blanton, Silent Sky, Insight Theatre Company



Rusty Wandall, A Christmas Story, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Rusty Wandall, The Humans, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Amanda Werre, Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre



Amanda Werre, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis







Luke Cantarella, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Dunsi Dai, Crowns: A Gospel Musical, The Black Rep



Paul Tate dePoo III, Singin’ in the Rain, The Muny



Michael Schweikardt, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Muny



James Wolk, Mamma Mia!, Stages St. Louis







Leon Dobkowski, The Wiz, The Muny



Colene Fornachon, Anything Goes, New Line Theatre



Daryl Harris, Crowns: A Gospel Musical, The Black Rep



Robin L. McGee, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, The Muny



Alejo Vietti, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis







Rob Denton, Jersey Boys, The Muny



Rob Denton, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Muny



Tyler Duenow, Jesus Christ Superstar, Stray Dog Theatre



John Lasiter, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Sean M. Savoie, Mamma Mia!, Stages St. Louis







Charlie Alterman, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Rick Bertone, Jersey Boys, The Muny



Jennifer Buchheit, The Robber Bridegroom, Stray Dog Theatre



Charles Creath, Crowns: A Gospel Musical, The Black Rep



Nicolas Valdez, Anything Goes, New Line Theatre











Camille A. Brown, The Wiz, The Muny



Tony Gonzalez, Mamma Mia!, Stages St. Louis



Dana Lewis, Oklahoma!, Stages St. Louis



Rommy Sandhu, Singin’ in the Rain, The Muny



Gustavo Zajac and Mariana Parma, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis







Anything Goes, New Line Theatre



Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, The Muny



The Robber Bridegroom, Stray Dog Theatre



The Zombies of Penzance, New Line Theatre







Joy Boland, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Variety Theatre



Faye Butler, The Wiz, The Muny



Julia Knitel, Gypsy, The Muny



Macia Noorman, The Light in the Piazza, R-S Theatrics



Megan Sikora, Singin’ in the Rain, The Muny







Kent Coffel, The Light in the Piazza, R-S Theatrics



Matthew Curiano, Oklahoma!, Stages St. Louis



Zachary Allen Farmer, The Zombies of Penzance, New Line Theatre



Nathan Lee Graham, The Wiz, The Muny



Sean MacLaughlin, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis







Michele Aravena, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Sarah Ellis, Oklahoma!, Stages St. Louis



Beth Leavel, Gypsy, The Muny



Kay Love, The Light in the Piazza, R-S Theatrics



Sarah Porter, Anything Goes, New Line Theatre







Corbin Bleu, Singin’ in the Rain, The Muny



Tielere Cheatem, The Light in the Piazza, R-S Theatrics



Phil Leveling, The Robber Bridegroom, Stray Dog Theatre



Pepe Nufrio, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Blake Price, Oklahoma!, Stages St. Louis







Justin Been, The Robber Bridegroom, Stray Dog Theatre



Linda Kennedy, Crowns: A Gospel Musical, The Black Rep



Scott Miller and Mike Dowdy-Windsor, Anything Goes, New Line Theatre



Josh Rhodes, Jersey Boys, The Muny



Rob Ruggiero, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis







Anything Goes, New Line Theatre



Crowns: A Gospel Musical, The Black Rep



Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis



Jersey Boys, The Muny



The Light in the Piazza, R-S Theatrics







Stacie Lents, Run-On Sentence, SATE



Scott Miller, The Zombies of Penzance, New Line Theatre



Nikkole Salter, Torn Asunder, The Black Rep



John Wolbers, Doctor Faustus, or the Modern Prometheus, SATE



Vladimir Zelevinsky, The Great Seduction, West End Players Guild







Susan Graham, Regina, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis



Kenneth Overton, Lost in the Stars, Union Avenue Opera



Susanna Phillips, Regina, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis



Patricia Racette, La Traviata, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis



Shaun Patrick Tubbs, Lost in the Stars, Union Avenue Opera







An American Soldier, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis



L’elisir d’amore, Winter Opera Saint Louis



La Traviata, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis



Lost in the Stars, Union Avenue Opera



Regina, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis







