Explainer: How Columbia’s Reopening Plans Differ From The State’s, and What That Means for Residents

On Monday, Governor Mike Parson announced that the first phase of Missouri’s “Show Me Strong Recovery Plan” would take effect on May 4. The plan allows for local health authorities to enforce stricter regulations than described in the original order. On Thursday, Columbia officials articulated the ways in which its own order would maintain some restrictions the state’s did not.

The City’s order — which also takes effect on May 4 — largely mirrors the order issued by Parson. Under both orders, a large portion of businesses can be opened, so long as they adhere to the social distancing guidelines when possible. These guidelines include disinfecting commonly touched surfaces often and keeping at least six feet of distance between individuals at all times. In Columbia, this includes limiting the interaction between customers and employees as much as possible.

Both the state and city orders recommend that employees who are able to work from home should continue doing so.

How These Orders Will Affect Columbia:

Schools

Under the state order, all schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

Retail Stores

Under both orders, most retail stores can resume normal operations, although there are some restrictions. Large businesses (whose retail space exceeds 10,000 square feet as defined by local authorities) will only be allowed 10% of their maximum capacity in the store at a time. Small businesses (whose retail space does not exceed 10,000 square feet) will only be allowed 25% of their maximum capacity in the store at a time. Under both orders, social distancing guidelines must be maintained whenever possible.

Restaurants

While the state order encourages business to continue utilizing drive-thru, pickup, and delivery services, restaurants can begin to offer dine-in services. Under this order, restaurants will need to adhere to social distancing guidelines by separating tables by at least six feet, limiting the number of people at a single table to 10, and by keeping communal dining areas closed.

In Columbia, all businesses must limit customer interactions with employees as much as possible. The order suggests that this may mean the same employee may need to take the customer’s order, serve their food and beverages, and clear their table. Restaurants must also adhere to the same restrictions as retail stores, which will limit their capacity to 10% or 25%, depending on their size.

Childcare Services

The state order will allow childcare facilities to open, but encourages facilities to follow CDC guidance.

In Columbia, childcare facilities must operate in so-called “stable groups,” which consist of 10 or fewer children who do not interact with children in other stable groups. These groups are to remain the same from day to day. These stable groups cannot share rooms. Employees must remain separated at all times and cannot interact with children from other groups.

Churches, Religious Services and Other Spiritual Practices

The state order allows for places of worship to open, so long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In Columbia, places of worship may reopen, but must limit the occupancy of their facilities. For rooms larger than 10,000 square feet, the facilities will be limited to 10% of their maximum capacity. Rooms smaller than 10,000 square feet must be limited to 25% of their maximum capacity.

Gyms

Under the statewide order, gyms may open if they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In Columbia, gyms will need to adhere to the same restrictions as retail stores, which will limit their capacity to either 10% or 25%, depending on their size.

Personal Care Services (Hair Salons, Nail Salons, Massage Businesses…)

While the statewide order does not give any specific regulations to businesses offering personal care services, the City’s order will limit the number of people in the business to 10 people (or 50% occupancy) at a time, including employees. All services should be provided by a single employee for each customer. If it is not possible to maintain the recommended six feet of social distancing, businesses will require employees and customers to wear face masks.

Large Venues, Movie Theaters, Playgrounds, Hot Tubs and Bars

The state order allows for large venues and movie theaters to open with strict social distancing, but the city will require such venues to remain closed.

The state order does not give any specific guidance to bars in Missouri. Columbia will require that bars remain closed.

The state recommends that playgrounds remain closed, while the city will require them to remain closed.

Public and Private Gatherings

The state order does not address public gatherings, but in Columbia, public and private gatherings are to be limited to 10 people and social distancing guidelines must be followed.

Long-Term Care Facilities

The state order instructs people not to visit nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Columbia long-term care facilities must continue to implement infection control protocols and are encouraged not to allow visitors.

Pools

The state order will allow hotel swimming pools to open as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines and sanitation protocols.

In Columbia, pools must provide a disinfection and monitoring plan to the county health department before opening. Once approved, pools may open with an attendant present to monitor social distancing. If no attendant is present, the capacity of pools will be limited to 10 people.

Other Non-Retail Businesses

All other non-retail businesses may reopen under both orders, so long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The state order is set to expire May 31, at which point it will presumably be replaced by a new order reflecting the state’s goals moving forward. The order issued by the City of Columbia has no expiration date, although officials expect the order to be in effect for three to four weeks, at which point the City will reassess its regulations.