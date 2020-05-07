Explainer: How Unemployment Works For Those Affected by Covid-19

Many Missourians are struggling financially, even with the state’s stay-at home order coming to an end next week.

Unemployment claims in Missouri since March 15 are now over 450,000, and inevitably more people will be applying for the first time in the coming weeks and months.

Who qualifies for unemployment?

Missouri’s basic requirements for qualifying for unemployment insurance include that applicants be unemployed through no fault of their own, earned a minimum amount in wages before they became unemployed, and are actively seeking employment.

Where can I go to apply?

Missouri’s Labor department encourages people to apply online through its Uinteract system, additionally offering assistance over the phone through its Regional Claims Centers which are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How much financial support would I receive?

The state will pay 4% of the average of your two highest quarters in the first four of the last five completed calendar quarters before you filed your claim, with payments maxing out at $320 a week.

Missouri offers an unemployment benefits calculator to get an estimate of what your payments might look like.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program is also adding an additional $600 per week for those who are eligible for at least $1 of State unemployment benefits. Although, this federal program will only continue through July 31.

How long can someone stay on unemployment?

Normally Missouri allows you to receive unemployment benefits for a period of 20 weeks, although additional federal funding provided by the CARES act is adding 13 weeks of unemployment benefits to help with economic hardships caused by COVID-19.

What happens if my employer opens back up, but I can’t get as many hours?

Missouri offers partial unemployment benefits that you can still apply for. The Missouri Department of Labor has an online calculator to estimate how much financial support you may be eligible to get.

What if I don’t feel safe returning to work because of COVID-19?

The Missouri Department of Labor announced on May 1 that Missourians will lose unemployment benefits if they refuse to return to work after COVID-19 related furloughs conclude.

Currently the only potential exceptions are if you or a member of your household have tested positive for or are recovering from COVID-19, if you do not have childcare due to COVID-19, or if you do not have transportation to work because of COVID-19.

What happens when the stay-at-home order ends?

While many businesses will be re-opening, a recovery order issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will place limitations on how some stores and restaurants can operate until May 31.

Is there someone I can talk to that can help me sort through all this?

You can contact a regional claims representative for your area to help you through the process of applying for unemployment.

Jefferson City: 573-751-9040

Kansas City: 816-889-3101

Springfield: 417-895-6851

St. Louis: 314-340-4950

Outside Local Calling Area: 800-320-2519