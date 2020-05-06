Explainer: What You Should Do if You Need Help Getting Food in Mid-Missouri

Even as plans to reopen businesses in Missouri begin rolling out, the economic impacts of COVID-19 will continue to be felt for months to come. Bills are piling up for thousands furloughed or out of work and people remain concerned about contact with others. Here are a few options to keep in mind if money is running tight and you’re worried about heading to the grocery store.

Which grocery stores offer delivery and pickup?

Walmart offers both grocery pickup and delivery services. The availability of delivery services will depend on your address. Walmart does offer pickup services from all three Walmart locations in Columbia, as well as the store in Boonville and both locations in Jefferson City. You can order pickup by visiting this website or by using the Walmart app to create or sign into a Walmart account. From there you can enter your ZIP code to find your preferred store and select a pickup time. When you arrive at the designated pickup zone, an associate will bring your groceries to your car. More specific instructions can be found here.

Hy-Vee also offers grocery delivery and pickup, but with some caveats. Grocery pickup is free with a minimum of a $30 purchase, and delivery adds a $9.95 fee and requires a minimum $30 purchase. They also do not accept SNAP EBT cards for delivery or pickup. You can find more details here.

Gerbes offers free pickup and accepts SNAP EBT cards for pickup orders. Gerbes also delivers, but with a $9.95 fee. The store also offers a “ship” option for purchasing items in bulk or other products not available at the Columbia Gerbes location. More information is available here.

Schnucks and ALDI both offer curbside pickup and delivery as well. Both stores partner with Instacart to fulfill their orders which may subject you to some of the service’s fees. More information about delivery/pickup from Schnucks can be found here. More information about delivery/pickup from ALDI can be found here.

Moser’s does not offer grocery pickup or delivery.

What if I need groceries but money is tight?

For ideas on how to make the most of what’s already in your cabinet, this article checks in with New York Times Food editors and writers to provide some useful tips. Dave Davies’ interview with former New York Times food editor Sam Sifton for Fresh Air is worth a listen as well.

If you believe that you may need long-term assistance, you should consider applying for the Missouri Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Also known as the Food Stamp program, it provides supplemental food assistance to help low-income people and families buy food. Benefits can be used on an electronic card that is accepted in most stores. You have to be a Missouri resident who is considered low-income to be eligible. Other eligibility requirements can be found and online applications can be made via the program’s page by the Missouri Department of Social Services. Those already eligible for SNAP will automatically receive the maximum amount for their household size through May due to the coronavirus.

It is worth keeping in mind that the SNAP application process isn’t immediate; after a person applies for the program and personal information is verified, an interview will be conducted and a determination will be made within 30 days after the application process is completed. If you need help immediately, your best bet may be a food pantry.

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri

The Food Bank in Columbia works with more than 140 partner agencies from around the state to provide food for those that need it. Individuals can visit their local pantry’s website or the Food Bank’s website and select “Get Help”. The site provides a listing of active partner agencies across 32 counties as well as any listings for mobile food pantries, listed as “TFB Mobile” pantries. Marketing Coordinator Seth Wolfmeyer has a couple tips for people considering food assistance through the Food Bank:

· Do not panic too much over income requirements or other guidelines. Most Food Bank partner agencies will provide assistance without restrictions, and all partner agencies will provide help the first time someone requests food assistance even if the agency has requirements or restrictions. The Central Pantry in Columbia has no income guidelines or restrictions. The pantry is located at 1007 Big Bear Boulevard.

· Many partner agencies have shifted to offering delivery or drive-through pickup options due to COVID-19. Specifics can be found by contacting the partner agencies directly by phone or going to their website. The Central Pantry is currently drive-through. Individuals seeking food answer a few questions for a volunteer, and will have food loaded directly into their vehicle.