FAA Puts Nearly $10 Million Toward Columbia Runway Project

Columbia Regional Airport will receive a $9.9 million federal grant to help with its runway project.

The grant will be used to extend Runway 2-20 at Columbia Regional Airport, which is 6,500 feet and will be extended to 7,400 feet, Airport Manager Michael Parks said.

The extension will allow for larger aircraft, increased takeoff and stopping distances. The additional length can also allow current air carriers to take off without weight restrictions, according to a March memo to the Columbia City Council. The council approved the project at its March 16 meeting.

