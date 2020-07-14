Face Coverings To Be Required Starting Thursday at Springfield Airport

Those flying in and out of the Springfield-Branson National Airport will have to wear face coverings starting Thursday, July 16. That’s after Springfield City Council passed an ordinance Monday requiring them.

The airport sent out a press release to remind visitors and employees of the new requirement and to let the public know what it’s doing to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The terminal is being continually deep cleaned, according to airport officials. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the terminal; there are social distancing floor markers in the terminal; TSA staff wear face covers, gloves and face shields at the security checkpoint; restaurant workers have their temperature taken every day and wear face covers at all times; and TSA is allowing customers to take liquid hand sanitizer containers up to 12 oz. in their carry-on bags.

