Federal Anti-Crime Program To Send 50 agents To St. Louis

State and federal governments' efforts to rein in violent crime in St. Louis are prompting Black leaders to question why police reform isn’t part of the conversation.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said Thursday that 50 Department of Homeland Security agents will be sent to St. Louis under Operation Legend, a federal anti-crime program, to assist city police in high-crime areas. State senators meanwhile debated a crime bill proposed by Gov. Mike Parson to address violence in St. Louis and other cities.

Black lawmakers threatened a filibuster, criticizing Parson for prioritizing tough-on-crime policies instead of systemic racism and police brutality.