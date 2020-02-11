Federal Judge Clears Way For Kansas City’s Sprint to Merge With T-Mobile

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and will be updated throughout the day.

Clearing one of the last hurdles in a nearly two-year merger marathon, a federal judge on Tuesday ruled that Overland Park-based Sprint may complete its $26 billion deal with rival T-Mobile.

The decision will merge the No. 3 and 4 wireless carriers and save the long-suffering Sprint from going bankrupt or being sold off in pieces. It also created a spike in Sprint stock, which had long languished as the company struggled for years to gain a foothold in a competitive landscape.

Sprint Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure, in a statement, hailed the decision as in the best interests of the U.S. economy and wireless consumers.

“With the support of federal regulators and now this court, we will focus on quickly completing the few remaining necessary steps to close this transaction,” Claure said. “I am proud of my Sprint team’s dedication, passion and resilience throughout the merger review process, and we are ready to make the vision of a New T-Mobile a reality.”

Ruling against the state attorneys general who filed the lawsuit, U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero in New York said that the merger was unlikely to “substantially lessen competition” in the telecom industry. Critics of the deal have long said it would violate federal anti-trust laws, decrease competition and raise prices for consumers.

The deal now has one more hurdle: California regulators must sign off on the merger.

For the 6,000 Sprint employees on the downsized campus in south Kansas City, the decision is anti-climatic, as workers have watched the company shrink over the last two decades. The court’s ruling also signals an end of a long journey for Sprint, a company Kansas City leaders had hoped would lead the region into a high-tech future but which struggled to stay afloat in the competitive landscape.

Perhaps not surprising coming during the Trump Administration, analysts watching the long merger process said it was unusual because at every step they saw things that had never happened before.

Blair Levin of the Brookings Institution told KCUR in November that the FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he would approve the plan even before the deal was scrutinized, the U.S. Department of Justice gave the companies a chance to rework the deal, and the coalition of state attorneys general filed the lawsuit to block the merger.

“In fact, usually the FCC, the DOJ, and the states are all on the same side,” said Levin, a former chief of staff to the Federal Communications Commission chair. “In this case you actually have three different groups and really three different opinions. So it’s pretty weird.”

Peggy Lowe is an investigative reporter for KCUR. You can follow her on Twitter.

