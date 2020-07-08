Federal Visa Policy Won't Apply to MU Students Under Current Fall Plan

New federal policy that would prohibit international students with F-1 visas from remaining in the U.S. while attending online-only university classes this fall will not apply to MU, the university said Wednesday.

The directive, released this week by the Department of Homeland Security's Student and Exchange Visitor Program, will not apply to MU international students, as the university is planning for in-person and "blended" hybrid courses this fall.

The question of how those students will be impacted by a potential pivot to entirely online classes "has come up," MU spokesman Christian Basi said, but the university is not ready to speculate on that possibility at this point.

To read more on this story, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.