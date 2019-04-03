Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin Due In Court Over College Admissions Scandal

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are expected to make their initial appearances in federal court in Boston on Wednesday for their alleged roles in a massive college admissions fraud that has sent shock waves through the U.S. higher education system.

Huffman and Loughlin are set to appear with 11 other wealthy parents allegedly involved in the scheme, including Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

The two actresses are the most high-profile faces of the admissions scandal in which parents are allegedly paid millions to have their children's test scores and athletic achievements falsified to get them into elite universities such as Yale and USC. Huffman is best known for her role in the dark comedy series Desperate Housewives, while Loughlin starred in the family comedy Full House.

The 13 parents in court Wednesday are among a total of 33 parents accused of participating in the scheme — all of them charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. None of their children have been charged.

Neither Loughlin nor Huffman have publicly discussed the allegations since the charges were announced on March 12. Perry Viscounty, a lawyer for Loughlin and Giannulli, told NPR that his clients will not be making any comments outside the Boston courtroom. Huffman's lawyers did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment.

Huffman was arrested March 12 and released on $250,000 bond on condition that she surrender her passport. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, has not been charged. Loughlin was arrested and released the following day; her bail was set at $1 million and her travel was restricted to the continental U.S. and British Columbia.

Federal authorities have charged 50 people for alleged roles in the fraud that, according to court records, lasted from 2011 through February 2019.

The man at the center of the scandal, Rick Singer, has pleaded guilty and has been cooperating with authorities since late 2018, according to court records.

In documents stretching more than 250 pages, federal authorities detail the scheme in which they said parents paid vast sums to have Singer and his associates falsify their children's standardized tests or bribe coaches to have children designated as athletic recruits.

The parents paid some $25 million that was used to bribe coaches and administrators over the course of the scam, according to the prosecutors.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 to ensure that their two daughters were designated as crew recruits to USC. The daughters did not row competitively, but the family allegedly supplied photos of both working out on ergometers.

Huffman allegedly paid a comparatively smaller amount, $15,000, in order to boost her daughter's SAT score. According to court documents, an associated of Singer's flew across the country to inflate her score — "either by correcting the student's answers after the test or by actively assisting the student during the exam."

Among the 50 people accused are nine college coaches and a university administrator. Stanford's former sailing coach, John Vandemoer, and Yale's former women's soccer coach have pleaded guilty, while many of the other coaches have pleaded not guilty.

Since prosecutors announced charges against Loughlin, she and her daughter Olivia Jade have lost business deals. The Hallmark Channel swiftly cut ties with Loughlin, who starred in the series When Calls The Heart, after the charges were announced.

"We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations," Hallmark's parent company Crown Media Family Network said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin, including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third-party production."

Olivia Jade, a beauty vlogger with nearly two million subscribers, has lost deals with Sephora and TRESemmé.

