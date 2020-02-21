First Ward Council Candidates to Discuss Issues at Neighborhood Forum

First Ward neighborhood associations and First Ward Columbia City Council candidates will discuss housing, infrastructure and structural inequality issues at a forum Saturday.

The forum, which is the second of the municipal election season, will begin at 2 p.m. at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, 702 Wilkes Blvd.

Each of the First Ward candidates — Pat Fowler, Greg Pierson and Mark Anderson — has committed to attend.

Representatives of the North Central, West Ash and Ridgeway neighborhood associations will ask the candidates to sign a pledge that outlines some of the most important issues of the ward, said Robert Hemmelgarn, vice president of the North Central Columbia Neighborhood Association.

Some points on the pledge include:

Paying attention to the development and longevity of affordable housing.

Addressing urgent stormwater and sanitary sewer problems.

Improving roads and sidewalks.

Placing a moratorium on any next tax increment financing in the ward.

For more information, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.