Flags Fly At Half Staff To Honor Missouri Soldier Killed In Kuwait

Governor Mike Parson has ordered that the U.S. and Missouri flags at government buildings statewide be lowered to half-staff March 21 to honor Army Reserve Specialist Jackson D. Johnson, of Hillsboro. He’ll be buried at Jefferson Barracks Thursday.

Specialist Johnson was a Transportation Management Coordinator who was killed in the line of duty when the vehicle he was in collided with another vehicle in northern Kuwait on March 5.

According to Governor Parson, Specialist Johnson decided at an early age that he wanted to defend the United States and was courageously serving far from home to protect our nation. He said he’s grateful for Johnson’s service.

