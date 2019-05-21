Flooding Causes Airshow Cancellation, Airport Evacuation

The 31st annual Salute to Veterans Celebration and Airshow, set to be held this weekend at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport, has been cancelled due to extreme flooding.

"The river is expected to crest tomorrow at over 2 feet past flood stage, rendering our show impossible," Salute to Veterans media chair Jessica Houston said in an email Tuesday.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, two feet of rushing water is enough to carry away most vehicles. The Jefferson City airport has already been evacuated.

