Former Missouri Politician Announces New Campaign

Columbia-born Democrat Judy Baker announced her candidacy for Missouri’s 19th Senate District on Thursday. The seat is currently held by majority floor leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia.

Baker is not new to Missouri state politics. As a former state representative for the 19th district from 2005 to 2009, she says that “In the past, I have appealed across party lines because I am a solution seeker. I think people are ready for that.”

During her time in the House of Representatives, she served as a ranking member of the Budget, Health Care, and Education committees, according to her campaign website.

