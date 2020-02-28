Former St. Louis Cop Pleads Guilty In ‘Russian Roulette’ Shooting Of Another Officer

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The St. Louis police officer accused of shooting and killing another officer in a Russian roulette-style game changed his plea in court on Friday.

Former St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer Nathaniel Hendren pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of armed criminal action in the killing of 24-year-old officer Katlyn Alix. He will serve seven years total in prison.



In court, Hendren admitted to playing a game similar to Russian roulette in January 2019 when Alix was shot. Hendren was on duty at the time, and Alix was not.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said in a statement that "although there is nothing that the law can do to restore the life of Officer Alix, it can make sure that the person responsible for her senseless death is held accountable for his careless behavior."

