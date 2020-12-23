Four COVID Deaths Reported Tuesday in Boone County

Four COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Boone County, a higher than usual number since the first death was reported March 18.

Those who died were in the 65-69 and 80-plus age groups, according to the Health Department. One occurred Dec. 8, two Dec. 16 and one Dec. 17.

Scott Clardy, the assistant director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, said the department doesn't keep records of daily reports but it was the most he can remember reporting in a single day.

The latest deaths bring the county toll up to 50. Total deaths in the state of Missouri are nearing 5,000, according to the COVID-19 Information Hub.

The Health Department also reported 102 cases on Tuesday, with a total of 824 cases still active.

There have been 12,914 total cases in the county to date.