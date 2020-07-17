Free COVID-19 Testing For MO Residents Sunday And Monday In Carthage And Joplin

The City of Joplin says there are still spots available for two community COVID-19 testing sites this weekend and early next week in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering the testing along with the Missouri National Guard, local health departments and health care providers in the Joplin area.

Testing will be done Sunday and Monday, July 19 and 20, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ozark Christian College in Joplin and Carthage Memorial Hall in Carthage. It’s free for Missouri residents.

Anyone who wishes to be tested must register at health.mo.gov/communitytest. Those who need help registering due to language barriers or other reasons should call 877-435-8411.

