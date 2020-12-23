Free Downtown Columbia Parking Approved For Christmas Eve And Day

Columbia police will not enforce parking regulations or check expired parking meters downtown Thursday and Friday, the City Council decided Monday night.

Free parking will be available to all downtown visitors from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.

A request from the Parking Advisory Commission asking the council to designate Dec. 24 an observed parking holiday was rejected. The council, however, decided that it would be prudent to keep the ordinance in place but not assess parking penalties or fines on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

The commission's goal was to encourage Columbia residents to gather downtown during the festive season without the limitations and cost that come with paid parking.

The fiscal impact of the request would amount to approximately $3,630.52 in lost meter revenue, according to city memos.